Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Panel Rails Against ‘Performative Wokeness’

JEFF POOR

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher along with panelists Charlie Sykes, Eliott Spitzer, Bari Weiss and Martin Short, argued against the hyper-sensitive culture that according to Sykes had gone beyond just political correctness and into what he called “performative wokeness.”

Weiss referenced Oberlin College, which had launched a boycott against Gibson’s Bakery but was forced to pay $33 million in a defamation lawsuit verdict. She also cited Natasha Tynes, an author who tweeted a picture of a Washington, DC Metro worker eating on the train, faced accusations of racism and is now suing a publisher after losing a book deal because of it.

“Social justice warriors … are finally finding that maybe there’s a price to pay,” Maher said.

