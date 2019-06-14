McConnell: ‘I Am Indeed the Grim Reaper When It Comes to the Socialist Agenda’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) embraced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s moniker, labeling him as the “grim reaper.”

McConnell earned the title given he has not allowed bills passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives to proceed in the Senate.

“She’s got it right,” he said. “She’s got it absolutely right for the first time in my memory, I agree with Nancy Pelosi. I am indeed the Grim Reaper when it comes to the socialist agenda that they’ve been ginning up over in the House with overwhelming Democratic support and sending it over to America — things that would turn us into a country we would never have been sending it over to America. They’re on the way to doing some additional things.”

In addition, the ones I’ve already done, the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and by the way, you may have mentioned this on your show, but they plan to make the District of Columbia State that gives two new Democratic senators, Puerto Rico a state gets two more new Democratic senators and as a former Supreme Court clerk yourself. You’ve surely noticed today plan to expand the Supreme Court,” McConnell added. So, this is full-bore socialism on the march in the House. And yeah, as long as I’m the majority leader of the Senate, none of that stuff is going anywhere.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor