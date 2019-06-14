MSNBC’s Deutsch: Trump Supporters Will Have to Carry ‘the Toxicity and the Cancer’ the Rest of Their Lives

Friday during a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” highlighting President Donald Trump’s remarks about accepting foreign information about political opponents, commentator Donny Deutsch said the president’s supporters and defenders will have to carry “the toxicity and the cancer” with them for the rest of their lives.

Host Joe Scarborough hit at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for defending Trump, saying he would have to live with himself into retirement.

“Mitch McConnell, now that the Republicans are becoming the non-democracy party, this is the same guy and the same party that would not vote for $250 million to make our voting machines safer. Think about — with all the money in our government, $250 million, did you say, ‘Let’s safeguard our voting machines?’ ‘No, thank you. we don’t want that bill,'” Deutsch stated.

He continued, “And Joe, you were talking about McConnell’s retirement. It’s interesting, we opened the show with Sarah Sanders leaving and Kellyanne Conway hopefully soon leaving. Don’t any of these people understand that there is life after Trump and that this is a moment in time? And do they not understand the toxicity and the cancer that stays with them after every single one of them. You don’t have to be the most potent Democratic strategist to understand that they will carry this legacy the rest of their lives.”

