MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Battles Sean Spicer — ‘Do You Regret Setting the Precedent for Dishonesty?’

Friday on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson had a contentious interview with former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

While discussing current press secretary Sarah Sanders’ departure, Jackson said, “Sarah Sanders has acknowledged she did not always tell the truth to reporters. So let me ask you, do you regret setting the precedent for dishonesty when you were at the podium?”

While laughing, Spicer said, “No.”

Jackson pressed, “No? None? Not at all? None of the little things that you said weren’t true you regret none of them?”

Spicer shot back, “No, I didn’t say that! Did I make mistakes? Of course, I did, and when I did, I tried my best to make up for those. I’ve said that there are times I should have done a better job.”

Jackson continued, “Were you or not setting a precedent for the tone and behavior that a press secretary should hold when you held that role?”

Spicer said, “That’s a pretty loaded question. There were days that I look back and – for lack of a better word – took the bait and think I could have been a better person and communicator and represented the president better.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN