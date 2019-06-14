Warren: Trump ‘Perfectly Willing to Break the Law as Long as It Helped’ Him

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "For Donald Trump to stand up & say, sure, he would take whatever it is that a hostile foreign government offered him to try to influence the election is to stand up and say, yeah, he was perfectly willing to break the law as long as it help Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/kC9GFZRlm4

Friday 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) commented on President Donald Trump’s willingness to review “dirt” on political opponents from foreign governments.

Warren said, “For Donald Trump to stand up & say, sure, he would take whatever it is that a hostile foreign government offered him to try to influence the election is to stand up and say, yeah, he was perfectly willing to break the law as long as it helped Donald Trump. That’s a real problem.”

