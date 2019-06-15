Booker: I Can’t ‘Stand Idly By’ as Trump ‘Wants to Step Towards Authoritarianism’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) expressed support for beginning an impeachment inquiry against President Trump and stated that he can’t “stand idly by as the president trashes that Constitution and wants to step towards authoritarianism.”

Booker said, “I can’t sit here, having sworn an oath, as a United States senator, to uphold the Constitution, to stand idly by as the president trashes that Constitution and wants to step towards authoritarianism. So, I know the politics may be very difficult, the politics might not be right for the Democratic Party right now. But in the long arc of history, I swore this oath, I got involved to do what is right, and the right thing is to do is when someone wants to violate our Constitution and not subject themselves to the checks and balances, that we must hold them accountable.”

