Brooks: Sanders Isn’t ‘Able to Define the Left Where He Won’t Go’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “is never able to define the left where he won’t go, whether it’s Venezuela, or whether it’s the Nicaraguan regime, the Sandinistas.”

Brooks said, “Elizabeth Warren makes it very clear she’s got some pretty progressive policies, but she wants to reform capitalism, not do away with it. And Sanders is never able to define the left where he won’t go, whether it’s Venezuela, or whether it’s the Nicaraguan regime, the Sandinistas. He’ll never say, those people are not me. And so, without drawing that boundary, Trump can say, look, he’s as socialist as you want to be. So, I don’t think he did a very good job of defining what he means by socialism.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett