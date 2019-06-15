Buttigieg on Prosecuting Trump: ‘Rule of Law Will Catch Up to’ Trump Without Oval Office Interfering

During a portion of an interview set to air on Sunday’s edition of CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) reacted to fellow 2020 candidate Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) statement that if she is elected, the DOJ will prosecute President Trump, by stating that prosecutorial decisions should be made by the DOJ, not the president, and “the rule of law will catch up to this president. It doesn’t require the Oval Office putting any kind of thumb on the scale.”

Buttigieg said, “My Justice Department will be empowered to reach its own conclusions. Two things are true and clear. One, nobody is above the law, and, two, the prosecutorial process should have nothing to do with politics. The less this has to do with the president, the better. Right now, we have a president who seems to think that the president can just dictate what the DOJ is going to do, call for political opponents to be jailed. I believe that the rule of law will catch up to this president. It doesn’t require the Oval Office putting any kind of thumb on the scale. I trust the DOJ to reach the right determinations, at least the DOJ that I would appoint and set up, and the less that has to do with directives coming out of the White House, the better.”

He added that “prosecution decisions should have nothing to do with politics, and should come from the DOJ itself, not from the Oval.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett