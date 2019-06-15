Dem Rep. Schakowsky: Trump Policies Have Made Healthcare Challenges for LGBTQ Community Worse

During Friday’s Democratic Weekly Address, Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus member Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) stated that the policies of the Trump administration have made the challenges faced by the LGBTQ community in health care worse.

Schakowsky said, “Pride Month is an important month to focus attention on how we can better provide comprehensive and compassionate health care to all vulnerable communities, in Chicago, and across our nation. House Democrats have taken bold action to address this issue, but the LGBTQ community still faces unique healthcare challenges that have been made worse by the Trump administration policies.”

