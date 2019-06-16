Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Every Day that Passes, the Pressure to Impeach Grows’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that the pressure to impeach President Donald Trump was growing.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think every day that passes the pressure to impeach grows. I think it’s justifiable. I think the evidence continues to come in. I believe that with the president now saying that he’s willing to break the law to win re-election, that transcends partisanship. It transcends party lines. This is now about the rule of law in the United States of America.

She added, “I think for me, this question should not be about polls, it should not be about elections. I think that impeachment is incredibly serious. This is about the evidence that the president may have committed a crime. In this case, more than one. I believe that our decision on impeachment should be based on our constitutional responsibilities and duties. That being said, with the increase in polls I think the American people are now recognizing in a much broader scale the depth and the severity of the misconduct coming out of the White House and a demand to protect our institutions and protect the rule of law of the United States and at least opening an inquiry into possible misconduct.”

