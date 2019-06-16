AOC: Female Voters Uncomfortable with Biden, Dems Gave Bill Clinton a Pass

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden had not locked down support of female voters.

When asked if Biden has answered accusations of inappropriately touching women, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think that, you know, I think that’s an issue where there’s a struggle to be completely honest. I don’t think he has. I wouldn’t say it’s incredibly severe. I don’t think voters think that he’s necessarily guilty of sexual misconduct or anything like that. But I do think there may be some discomfort especially seeing some clips this week and, you know the week before, telling a 13-year-old, telling her brothers to watch out for her and I think there are some things with female voters it’s not quite locked down and I think that there’s some ways to go.”

When asked if Democrats gave Bill Clinton a pass, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think so. I don’t think this is as partisan. I wouldn’t look at this through a partisan lens. This is part of an evolution we’re having in this country. We still have a pay gap, which is persistent by inequality in parental leaves. Women don’t get guaranteed paid leave.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN