Beto O’Rourke: Trump ‘Has Made a Mess of Our Foreign Policy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) accused President Donald Trump of making “a mess of our foreign policy.”

O’Rourke said, “He’s invited the help of foreign powers, he sided with Vladimir Putin on that stage in Helsinki, Finland, instead of our own intelligence community, so it’s no wonder that there is a lack of trust between military leaders, our intelligence community and the president of the United States.”

He added, “This dynamic imperils the United States. It makes us less safe than we would otherwise be as his national security adviser and his cabinet push us into what perhaps will be another war with Iran. This president has made a mess of our foreign policy and has significantly diminished the national security of this country.”

