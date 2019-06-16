Buttigieg: ‘It’s Very Difficult to Take the President at His Word Any Time He Says Anything’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the even though President Donald Trump has said he wanted to avoid a Middle East war, it is difficult to take him at his word.

Buttigieg said, “The president has said that he does not want a conflict. Of course, it’s very difficult to take the president at his word any time he says anything. To the extent that we believe him, the real question is, is a dynamic underway in the administration just as much as in the Middle East that could get out from control of the president. I’m concerned about that. It’s one more reason why we need stable leadership in the United States and a stable international community where our alliances are steady and our word is taken seriously.”

