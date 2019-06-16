Ocasio-Cortez: Progressive Frustration with Pelosi ‘Quite Real’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the progressive wing of the Democratic Party was frustrated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over her reluctance to move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think that impeachment is incredibly serious, and this is about the presence and evidence that the president may have committed a crime, in this case, more than one. And so I believe that our decision on impeachment should be based in our constitutional responsibilities and duties and not in elections or polling.”

When asked if “progressive frustration,” with Pelosi is real, Ocasio-Cortez responded, “I think it’s quite real. I believe that there is a very real animus and desire to make sure that we are — that — that we are holding this president to account.”

