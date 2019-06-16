Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Projecting’ — He Is a Nervous Mess — He Needs an ‘Intervention’

During a interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria at the Council on Foreign Relations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called President Donald Trump nervous and a mess.

Pelosi said, “How to deal with him because you see what he does is, he projects. Like when he says Nancy’s a mess, that means he’s a mess. When he says Nancy’s nervous that means he’s nervous. He’s always projecting. He’s disowning his own— somebody doesn’t have stamina. It’s always about him. He’s always talking about himself no matter who the subject of the sentence is. It’s always about him. I mean, I have people, I mean really there has to be an intervention here.”

