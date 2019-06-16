Pete Buttigieg: Trump Administration’s Low Credibility Adding Uncertainty on Oil Tanker Attacks

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 presidential hopeful South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the Trump administration’s low credibility is adding doubt that Iran was behind the attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East.

Buttigieg said, “I think what we have seen is compelling. There seems to be more information that we haven’t had a chance to see. It’s a little distressing to think that because this administration’s credibility is so low in general, I think a lot of people are thinking twice at a moment when America’s word should be decisive. When the U.S. says this is something that has happened and this is the consensus of our administration, that should be something that goes without question. But of course, that’s just not the case in an administration that has been extremely unreliable in so many ways.”

