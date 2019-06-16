Trump: Obama ‘Had to Know’ of ‘Setup’ to Block His Presidential Bid

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” President Donald Trump said former President Barack Obama “had to know” about FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page working against him being elected.

Trump said, “There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing is collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means they set — it was a setup. In my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you. Do you think President Obama was behind it?”

Trump said, “I would say that he certainly must have known about it because it went very high up in the chain. But you’re going to find that out. I’m not going to make that statement quite yet. But I would say that President Obama had to know about it.”

When asked if Obama spied on his campaign, Trump said, “I don’t know. But hopefully, we’re gonna find out.”

