Biden: ‘I Believe We Can Win Texas and Florida’

Monday, MSNBC played at a clip of 2020 presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden at the Poor People’s Campaign Presidential Forum saying he could win both Texas and Florida in the 2020 election.

Biden said, “I plan on campaigning in the South. I plan, if I’m your nominee, winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina believe it or not. And I believe we can win Texas and Florida if you look at the polling data now. It’s a marathon. It’s a long way off.”

