Howard Dean: ‘Brilliant’ Pelosi Is ‘Letting the Momentum Build’ for Impeachment

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is brilliantly using “strategic patience,” to let the momentum build toward the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Dean said, “I’m one of the few people who was actually around when Nixon was impeached. This is exactly what happened. They were very careful. They were very deliberate. They didn’t go beyond the facts that were known, and the groundswell grew.”

He continued, “I think what Pelosi’s doing is brilliant, actually. She’s letting the momentum build. I don’t think she’s resisting it as much as you said she was.”

He added, “I think it’s strategic patience. Look, Pelosi has not missed a step. She’s the one person who has got Donald Trump’s number in Washington. She hasn’t missed a step yet. I think it’s great that people are calling for impeachment in the House. I don’t think that’s a problem. I think Pelosi’s playing her hand exactly right.”

