Joy Behar: Trump Was ‘Too Dumb’ to Figure Out Mulvaney Was Signaling Him

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump asking his acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to leave the room after he coughed during his interview with ABC.

The cough came just as George Stephanopoulos asked the president about his financial statement.

Behar said, “This is my theory. I think he was going, ‘Ahem, don’t talk about how you’re broke.’ [coughs] That’s what I think, and the idiot can’t take a hint.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Yeah. I have to tell you that was my first reaction. We know Donald Trump is a germaphobe. That’s been widely reported. But there were so many times when I was in a courtroom, a witness would start to give an answer, and a defense attorney go [ coughing ]. And I would object to that and say, ‘Counsel is signaling the witness.’ And that’s what I thought was happening.”

Behar agreed, “Signaling.”

Hostin said, “He just may not be savvy enough to know that Mick Mulvaney was doing that.”

Behar said, “He’s too dumb to figure it out.”

Hostin said, “I don’t want to say that. I said he’s not savvy enough.”

Behar shot back, “I’ll say it. I don’t care.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN