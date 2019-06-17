Matthews: Working Class Has been ‘Discarded,’ ‘Looked Down’ on by Democrats

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network host Chris Matthews spoke of the state of the Democratic Party ahead of his special event talking with voters in Dayton, OH.

Matthews was asked about how working people feel “left behind” by the establishment class and President Donald Trump connected with that group of people in 2016 to get their vote.

The “Hardball” host said working people witnessed the “liberal elite” and Hollywood cozying up together and felt like they were not invited.

“Nobody wants to go to a party they hadn’t been invited to,” Matthews outlined, adding they have been “looked down on.”

“A friend of mine once said … people don’t mind being used, but they mind feeling discarded,” he continued. “The Democrats have a lot of people who feel discarded.

