McConnell: ‘Safe to Say’ Mexico More Helpful on Immigration than Congressional Democrats

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discussed the crisis at the United States’ southern border.

McConnell agreed with President Donald Trump that Mexico has done more to fix illegal immigration than congressional Democrats.

“[I]t’s safe to say the president is getting more cooperation out of Mexico than congressional Democrats,” he said.

McConnell added the reasoning behind the lack of cooperation from the Democrats is because they are “suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome” and they do not want to see him win on any issues.

He explained, “Whatever he’s for, they are reflexively against.”

