Scarborough on 2020: If Trump Is ‘Oblivious’ to the Train That’s Coming, He’s Going to Get Run Over

Monday during a discussion about 2020 polling on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump about dismissing “fake polls” after leaked internal polling showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Scarborough questioned Trump’s strategy and Twitter habits, saying if the president is “completely oblivious” to the train that is coming his way in 2020, then things could get bad for him.

“If he is completely oblivious to what’s coming, to the train that’s coming, then he’s going to get run over,” Scarborough stated.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in, “I think he’s somewhat oblivious.”

