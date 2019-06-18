Bernie Sanders: Demagogue Trump Is Going ‘After Minority People’ by Deporting Illegals

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweet proclaiming that “[n]ext week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.”

Sanders said, “I think this is a political statement to his base. But frankly, I think this is an outrageous statement. It is absolutely un-American, not what our country stands for, and it is, Andrea, exactly what demagogues always do. He will not talk about the healthcare crisis. He will not talk about income and wealth inequality. He will not talk about climate change. But he will try to divide the American people up. And he will go after minority people, in this case, undocumented people, who have very little political power. That’s what demagogues always do. And that’s why Trump must be defeated.”

He added, “You have a president, who despite what one of his supporters mentioned, is, in fact, a pathological liar. He’s a racist. He’s a sexist. He’s a homophobe. He is a religious bigot. This is a president who is also a phony who told his supporters in 2016 he’d stand with the working class of this country, and of course, he lied. I suspect tonight in his speech he’ll not tell them he tried to throw 32 million people off of healthcare. His last budget called for a trillion and a half cut to Medicaid. Billions in cuts to social security. He told his supporters in 2016 his tax plan would not benefit the wealthy. He lied. 83% of those benefits are going to go to the top 1% after ten years.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN