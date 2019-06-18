House Minority Ldr McCarthy: Ocasio-Cortez ‘Owes the Country an Apology’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to his House colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-CA) accusation that the Trump administration was holding migrant families in the equivalent of “concentration camps.”

McCarthy suggested it was a misunderstanding of history on Ocasio-Cortez’s part and called on her to apologize to the country.

“I think she should understand what history is and not compare the both,” McCarthy said. “The other thing she has to understand, too, is what is happening on the border, has she been there to see it? These are people who are illegally crossing that are coming over. This is a country that is actually caring for, and providing their health care, taking care of the children. And the majority of the children coming over are not with their parents. So it is fundamentally different, and she is trying to use something without understanding history, and I would never compare the two. She actually owes the country an apology.”

