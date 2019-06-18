Mike Pompeo: ‘President Trump Does Not Want War’ with Iran

Tuesday while speaking to reporters after meeting with U.S. Central Command leaders at the command’s headquarters in Tampa, FL, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump did not want to go to war with Iran.

Pompeo said, “President Trump had sent President Abe to take a message of his to the leadership in Iran. You have to remember, these are messages for the leadership. I think the Iranian people are being misserved by that leadership, but yes, we’re engaged in — we have been engaged in many messages, even this moment right here, communicating to Iran that we are there to deter aggression. President Trump does not want war. And we will continue to communicate that message while doing the things that are necessary to protect American interests in the region.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN