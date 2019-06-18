MSNBC’s Deutsch: MAGA Is Make America White Again — ‘It’s All About Racism’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network Saturday host Donny Deutsch said President Donald Trump’s supporters were not going to talk to pollsters because they know “Make America Great Again” was “all about racism.”

Deutsch said, “I want to caution everybody these polls. When I see polls about Elizabeth Warren beating or even with Trump in Texas, I say no. I love Elizabeth but thats not true. You know it, I know it.”

He added, “The first time around we we missed by a few points because people were guilty about admitting they were voting for Trump. They’re more guilty now. If you sat through this— think about the way polls are done. Particularly because I believe it’s all about racism, Make America Great Again is make America white again and he keeps going down and down. Think about it, a stranger calls you up and now you’re basically endorsing this behavior. I think these polls are less accurate. Doesn’t mean he’s in trouble but not to this extent.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN