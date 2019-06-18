Schiff: ‘Time Is Running Out’ for Mueller to Testify — May Be Getting Close to Issuing Him a Subpoena

Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) laid out plans to get former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller if he does not testify regarding his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Schiff said, “time is running out” for Mueller to testify voluntarily, adding he could be “reaching a point” of having to subpoena him.

“I think time is running out,” Schiff told Berman. “The best way to get a witness to testify is if you can get them to testify voluntarily, and particularly I think with someone like Bob Mueller making an appeal to his patriotism, a sense of duty is the right way to go. But at the end of the day, he needs to come testify.”

Schiff said August would be too late for Mueller to testify.

“I think we’re reaching a point where if we can’t reach an agreement, and I hope we will, then we’ll have to use a subpoena,” he advised.

