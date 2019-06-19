Castro: ‘I Agree with the Sentiment Behind’ AOC’s Concentration Camps Remarks

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” 2020 presidential candidate, former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro (D) stated that he agrees “with the sentiment behind” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) remarks about the U.S. running concentration camps on the border.

Castro said, “I think the point that she was trying to make is that this is serious, and this is the mistreatment of human beings.”

He added, “Of course I understand that there’s a significance to that term, but I agree with the sentiment behind what she said, which is that we can’t take this as normal. This is cruelty for these children.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett