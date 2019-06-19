CNN’s Avlon Calls for AOC to Apologize for Holocaust Comparison — ‘Across the Line’

Wednesday, CNN senior political analyst John Avlon weighed in on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) saying migrant detention centers are concentration camps.

Avlon said on “New Day” that Holocaust metaphors are “beyond problematic,” adding what the socialist Democrat from New York said is “across the line” and “unacceptable.”

“She said later she meant to make the comparison to internment camps. Look, internment camps are horrific; the key difference being millions of people systematically murdered by a state, so that doesn’t fly,” Avlon stated.

“This is across the line,” he continued. “It’s not that hard to apologize. she should do it. It’s unacceptable.”

