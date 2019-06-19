De Blasio on AOC’s Concentration Camp Remarks: ‘Of Course, She Was Wrong’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” 2020 presidential Democratic presidential hopeful, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s (D-NY) remarks comparing border detention centers to concentration camps.

De Blasio said, “They are entirely different realities.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “And you would be critical of her. You would tell her not to use that language?”

De Blasio said, “I respect her greatly, and I feel very close to her in terms of philosophy, but of course she was wrong. You cannot compare what the Nazis did in concentration camps … It’s a horrible moment in history. There’s no way to compare.”

