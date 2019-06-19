Dem Rep. Himes on Mueller: ‘He Will Get Subpoenaed’

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) on Wednesday advised that former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller will be subpoenaed, taking House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) comments from the day before that “time is running out” for Mueller to testify voluntarily a step further.

An irate MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough demanded to know why Mueller “thinks he’s above” testifying.

“I want to know why Robert Mueller thinks he’s above coming to Capitol Hill and testifying for Americans. It’s outrageous! I want to know something else, Jim. Why don’t you subpoena him? This is absolutely ridiculous,” Scarborough said to Himes.

Himes responded, “Joe, I have two things to say: Number one, it’s going to happen. He will get subpoenaed. Look, we have a profound interest inside the intelligence committee in hearing about something that we have not heard about nearly enough.”

“The other thing, which is what you’re talking about so animatedly, is getting Bob Mueller, for all of the reasons you state, getting Bob Mueller simply to say what he said in the report, which, by the way, he said he would do. He said, ‘My testimony is in that report.’ But as you pointed out, not an awful lot of people got through the 500 pages. There is a virtue on that. … You’re being pretty tough on Bob Mueller here. I do not blame him for not wanting to join the partisan fray … you and I know this man. He’s a patriot. He will he do what he’s asked to do,” he added.

