Hirono: Trump Should Be Prosecuted After He Leaves Office — ‘He Needs to Be Held Accountable’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said President Donald Trump should be prosecuted once he left the presidency.

Host Hallie Jackson, asked, “I’d like you to put on your Judiciary Committee hat because there are 2020 Democratic candidates, including your colleagues, who have been asked this question, whether the Department of Justice should prosecute President Trump once he were to be out of office. You sit on that committee, do you think that’s an important thing for Democratic candidates to be talking about?”

Hirono said, “I certainly think that we—you know, when I look at the 800 or so former prosecutors who say there’s enough in the Mueller report to indict the president were it not for the fact that he’s a sitting president, I would say that is grounds for those kinds of further actions. In addition, the other investigations that are going on regarding the president’s activities in his organizations should also continue, including the state of New York, the prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, all of those kinds of activities should go on, so yes, he needs to be held accountable.”

