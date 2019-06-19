Joy Behar: Trump Is a ‘Total Racist’ and His Followers Are ‘Behind This Guy’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar called President Donald Trump a “total racist” because he refused to apologize yesterday for taking out newspaper ads calling for the death penalty of the Central Park Five.

The group of African-American and Latino teenagers were convicted of raping a white female jogger in 1989.

In 2002, the five men were exonerated after the perpetrator’s confession was backed up by DNA evidence.

Behar asked the audience, “Tell the truth now. You guys out there, if these kids were white, would he be calling for the death penalty? Come on.”

The audience responded, “No.”

Behar continued, “Thank you. Never. Never. Just like he carried on over the birther, that Obama was. It’s the same thing. It’s, like, this repetitious publicity against non-whites. That’s where he’s at. He’s a total racist, and then you wonder why I get upset with Trump supporters because they’re behind this guy.”

