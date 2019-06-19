Mark Levin: ‘I Don’t Intend to Pay One Damn Penny in Reparations to Anybody, Period’

At the top of his Wednesday nationally syndicated radio broadcast, conservative talker Mark Levin, author of “Unfreedom of the Press,” castigated Democrats pushing the position of reparations to be paid out for America’s past sin of slavery.

Levin acknowledged the “awful” of slavery in the United States but argued the issue was being used as a political wedge by the Democratic Party.

“Slavery is the most awful, awful event that occurred in this country,” Levin said. “But I’ll be damned if I’m paying one penny in reparations for many reasons. I had nothing to do with it. My ancestors weren’t even here. In fact, the vast majority of people who live in this country were neither the progeny of slaves or slaveholders. This is a scam. This is a scam. It is the latest push by the left to divide this country, to make it impossible for us to ever come together, being pushed by the left and the Democrat Party.”

According to Levin, there were already prices paid by Americans for slavery with the loss of life in the American Civil War.

“This whole thing about reparations is a scam,” he said. “It’s just another way for billions and billions of dollars to be directed by the left to people who haven’t earned it. I really don’t know of any ethnic group or racial group – if you go way, way back that hasn’t faced incredible hardships. Look at the Jews and the slavery that took place, and the genocide that took place. And you can pick virtually any group. But slavery is particularly pernicious, and it was in this country. In fact, it was so pernicious that half of this country rose up to smite it. Many, many families sent their fathers, their husbands, their grandfathers to war during the Civil War. They never came back. Over 700,000 casualties. The worst war in American history in terms of casualties – one battle after another. This country has paid a deep price for slavery. The slaves and their families paid a horrible price in order to end it. What took place – many, many people paid a horrible price. But the Democrat Party keeps pushing this.

The conservative talk show host argued that the true motivation from Democrats comes from an inability to offer positive policy proposals.

“What else do they have? Racism, socialism, open borders – do they have anything positive? Do they have anything that truly points to the future? I don’t intend to pay one damn penny in reparations to anybody, period.”

