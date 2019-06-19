Meghan McCain Blows Up at Joy Behar: ‘Don’t Feel Bad for Me, Bitch’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar had a screaming match over President Donald Trump’s Orlando rally last night.

McCain said, “There were people lining up 40 hours before the event.”

Behar interrupted, “They bussed them in.”

McCain said, “It’s not fake news.”

She added, “Don’t belittle the crowd. Don’t belittle the enthusiasm … A lot of people are enthusiastic, and one of my producers were saying, ‘Why do people love him so much?’ It’s not just they love Trump so much. It’s they hate the same things Trump hates. that’s what’s going on.”

Behar said, “Who? Black people, you mean, and immigrants?”

McCain shot back, “I come here every day open-minded, just trying to explain it. And it’s not a fun job for me every day.”

Behar pressed, “Who do they hate? Who do they hate?”

McCain said, “I know you’re angry.”

Behar said, “You bet I’m angry.”

McCain continued, “I get that you’re angry that Trump’s president, like a lot of people, are. But I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem, okay?”

Behar asked, “Am I yelling at her?”

McCain shot back, “Yes. I’m trying to explain why 2020 is not in the bag for you! It’s not!”

Goldberg stepped in saying, “OK guys, okay!”

McCain said, “Being the sacrificial Republican every day — I’m just trying to –”

Behar sarcastically moaned.

McCain shot back, “Oh don’t feel bad for me, bitch! I get paid to do this!”

In the next segment, McCain and Behar explained they fight all the time and often call each other bitches but remain friends.

