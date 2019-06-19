Pelosi on AOC’s Concentration Camp Comparison: Republicans ‘Will Misrepresent Anything’

Wednesday at the Christian Science Monitor breakfast in Washington, D.C., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was “not up to date” on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) comparison of border detention centers to concentration camps.

However, she cautioned Republicans “will misrepresent anything that you say.”

Pelosi said, “These members of Congress are—they come and represent their districts and their point of view, and they take responsibility for the statements that they make. I’m not up to date on her most recent one, I saw something in the news but I — no, I haven’t spoken to her about that. I do have some comments to make to my caucus writ large about the political nature of how politically charged the atmosphere is, so understand that while the Republicans have no interest in holding the president accountable for his words they will misrepresent anything that you say just if you have one word in the sentence that they can exploit.”

