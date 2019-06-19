President Donald Trump applauded the “hardworking patriots” who swept him into office almost three years ago, while launching his reelection campaign on Tuesday.

Trump said his initial run for president was more than a campaign, but rather a movement of those who believed “a nation must care for its own citizens first.”

“Four years ago this week I announced my campaign for president of the United States,” Trump told those gathered at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. “It turned out to be more than just a political campaign.”

“It turned out to be a great political movement because of you,” the president said pointing to the 25,000 person crowd. “A great movement.”

“It’s a movement made up of hardworking patriots who love their country,” Trump continued, “love their flag, love their children, and who believe that a nation must care for its own citizens first.”

Over the course of his speech, Trump cited numerous instances, from trade and immigration to the economy, where his administration had championed the interests of American citizens over the “rigged system.”

The power of Trump’s movement was evident this week when more than 120,000 individuals sought to attend the president’s reelection announcement. As space could not be assured, thousands camped outside the Amway Center – some for more than 42 hours – to ensure they secured a spot. Those unable to attend in person, gathered at watch parties across the country.

It’s 8:20 AM in Orlando and #45Fest is already filling up outside the #AmwayCenter – 12 hours before @realDonaldTrump even takes the stage. Gonna be a raucous party! pic.twitter.com/VtAn9JuBU0 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 18, 2019

When it came for Trump to speak, the scene was reminiscent of rallies from the 2016 campaign. Numerous times the president was forced to stop his speech as roars of “USA” and “build the wall” emanated from the crowd. Unlike in 2016, however, there was the new chant of “four more years” added.