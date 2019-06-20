Ana Navarro: ‘Biden Is Not Racist’ — Racists ‘Were at the Donald Trump Rally’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” guest co-host Ana Navarro attacked President Donald Trump’s supporters while defending former Vice President Joe Biden on his comments about working with segregationists.

Navarro said, “I think Cory Booker is taking advantage of the situation to try to get some attention. Right? With 20 people running everything he can do. You are absolutely right. Joe Biden is not a racist. It’s why he has strong support from the African-American community.”

She added, “But I also I don’t like that he did this because he’s dragging up these dead racists instead of us talking about the live racists that were at the Donald Trump rally.”

