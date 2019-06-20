Bennet: Biden ‘Is Out of Touch With the Times’ on How Washington Works

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) stated that fellow 2020 candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shouldn’t have made the comments that he made about working with segregationist senators and that Biden is “out of touch with the times” when it comes to the workings of Washington.

Bennet said, “He should never have made these remarks, and he should never have said that Cory Booker should apologize to him. It’s ridiculous.”

Bennet added, “I think he is out of touch with the times, at least when it comes to how this place works.”

