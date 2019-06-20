Booker: If Biden Is the Nominee, ‘Everybody’ Should Support Him

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) discussed his dispute with fellow 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden and said that “everybody should join ranks and support” whoever the Democratic nominee is.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Would either one of you, do you think, have any struggle endorsing and enthusiastically campaigning for the other if the other is on that ticket?”

Booker responded, “I’m going to say this with as much gravity as I can communicate, whoever comes out of that nomination process as our nominee, everybody, everybody should join ranks and support them and help them. And in any way, this dialogue that we’ve been seeing, not just me, but others in the African-American community have been speaking out, let’s hope it makes, no matter what Joe Biden goes on and does, let’s hope it is a learning process.”

