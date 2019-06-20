Booker: There Shouldn’t Be Two Men on a Presidential Ticket

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) stated that he doesn’t believe that the Democratic Party’s 2020 ticket should have two men on it.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Could you run on a ticket with Joe Biden?”

Booker answered, “I do not think there should be two men on a ticket. I think that, given the field we have…we should have tickets that have racial and gender diversity in them.”

