CBC Chair Bass on Biden: I’d ‘Like to See Us Move On’ – ‘I Don’t Know What Good’ an Apology Would Accomplish

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass (D-CA) stated that she wishes 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hadn’t used working with segregationist senators as an example of bipartisanship, but she wants people to “move on” and doesn’t see what Biden apologizing would accomplish.

Bass said, “I certainly wish he wouldn’t have used that example. I think there’s a lot of other examples of where he has worked in a bipartisan fashion. But I would like to see us move on from there. I don’t know what good an apology would serve.”

