Graham on Iran Shooting Down American Drone: ‘All Bets Are Off’

MSNBC aired a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday reacting on Capitol Hill to the news of Iran shooting down one of the United States’ drones in international waters.

According to Graham, “all bets are off” now.

“[F]rom Iran, that would be a provocative act toward the United States and Israel and all bets are off,” Graham advised. “And put in place military capability to go after their naval forces and their refineries because their refineries are the economic backbone of this murderous regime. And do not be intimidated by provocative acts to get to the negotiating table.”

The senator from South Carolina also warned that inaction against Iran could result in North Korea trying to test the United States.

