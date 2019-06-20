Hirono Ties Trump Pulling Out of Iran Nuclear Deal to Drone Shot Down — There’s a ‘Mistrust’ of the U.S.

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) commented on the news Iran shot down an American drone in international waters.

Hirono seemingly defended Iran’s viewpoint, saying “there is a mistrust of the United States” since President Donald Trump pulled the country out of the Iran nuclear deal.

“I think their perspective is ‘how are we supposed to believe that the United States is going to keep its word?’” Hirono outlined.

She added, “We need to create, I think, an environment where both sides, particularly at this point the Iranians believe that it is time to come to the negotiation table. Apparently, it’s not that time yet. So, miscalculations can happen.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent