Matthews: ‘Biden Better Learn How to Talk Like a 2020 Democrat, Not a 1972 Democrat’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “better learn how to talk like a 2020 Democrat, not a 1972 Democrat.”

Matthews said, “Biden better learn how to talk like a 2020 Democrat, not a 1972 Democrat. He’s got to learn how to talk. Because he’ll be speaking for the Democratic Party, if he’s lucky enough to win the nomination.”

