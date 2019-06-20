McCaskill Likens GOP Sens. Sessions, Cruz to Segregationists — ‘Stinky, Creepy People’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) defended former Vice President Joe Biden on his comments about working with segregationists by comparing them to former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

McCaskill said, “First of all, they’re both good friends of mine. Cory is one of my dear friends, and so is Joe. But let’s get some context here. The things we really care about, immigration reform, the kind of criminal justice reform that we still need to reach for, climate change, you got to have 60 votes in the Senate. End of discussion. You don’t get 60 votes. We’re not getting big stuff done that’s important to people that we care about because we can’t get to 60 votes. Biden is trying to convey that he can work with really creepy, stinky people.”

“And by the way, Cory Booker worked with Jeff Sessions, and AOC is working with Ted Cruz. These are pretty stinky, creepy people themselves, right? So I think that that’s the point he was trying to make. But let me just say this. Big mistake to use those two guys as examples. There’s plenty of stinky, creepy people through history he could be using to make the point that you can really fundamentally — and by the way, he fought them and won on civil rights issues.”

(h/t Grabien)

