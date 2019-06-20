Scarborough Defends Biden — ‘He Didn’t Speak with Adoration About These Segregationists’

During Thursday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough stood up for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden for his remarks about working with segregationist senators.

Biden was criticized by some of his Democratic presidential opponents, but Scarborough said Biden was not “coddling” the segregationists.

“I love Kamala, but Joe Biden didn’t coddle any segregationists in anything that he said. In fact, I think he called one of them one of the meanest people he ever met. If that’s coddling, please, stay away from me, Joe. Don’t hug me, don’t coddle me. That’s not coddling,” he stated.

“He didn’t speak with adoration about these segregationists,” Scarborough continued. “He picked the people that were the most repugnant to him, who he disagreed with the most and he said, ‘I could even work with him.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent