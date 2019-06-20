Schumer: ‘We’re Worried’ That Trump Admin ‘May Bumble Into a War’ with Iran

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) expressed concern that the Trump administration could “bumble into a war” with Iran, and said that Democrats believe there must be Congressional approval to fund any conflict with Iran.

Schumer said, “I told the president that these conflicts have a way of escalating. The president may not intend to go to war here, but we’re worried that he and the administration may bumble into a war. We told the room that the Democratic position is that Congressional approval must be required before funding any conflict in Iran.”

