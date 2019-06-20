Sharpton: ‘Bloated’ Trump’s Act Is ‘Appealing’ to ‘Bigotry,’ ‘White Supremacy’

Wednesday on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump’s old act of appealing to “basic bigotry” and “white supremacy,” is like Elvis Presley in his last few years of performing.

Sharpton said, “We saw in Orlando, Florida, President Donald Trump kick off, officially kick off his reelection campaign. As as we mark today Juneteenth day, the frightening thing we see is a kind of regress this country has made by having a president who has sold his presidency and the reelection for it on the basis of us against them, racism, and a real, real, divide between people based on their income.”

He continued, “On the way to the reelection he refused again to apologize for his calling for the death penalty of the Central Park Five thirty years ago, who were completely exonerated. Showing you that he is going to dig in to run for reelection.”

He added, “The good news is though he seems to be an old act that can’t reinvent himself. I heard one commentator say this morning, it’s like Elvis in the last two years. He was looking bloated and forgetting his lines and people actually leaving before the rally was over. But don’t underestimate him because he’s appealing, more than an act that is going dim on stage, he’s appealing to to some basic bigotry, and bias and insecurity and white supremacy. If we are not careful it may be an old show, but it could bring us back to an old place that we don’t want to go.”

